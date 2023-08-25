Five People, Including Three Children, Dead Inside Home Outside Cleveland in Possible Murder-Suicide

Five family members were found dead in an Ohio home in what police are describing as a “domestic dispute that turned deadly.”

The Uniontown Police Department believes it was a murder-suicide and says, “At this time, it is believed there are no other persons involved in this incident.”

Police were called to a Carnation Avenue home at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a well-being check. That’s when they found the bodies, according to a news release.

No cause of death was released in the case. The Stark County Coroner’s Office was set to perform autopsies.

The Uniontown Police Department said no other information was going to be released until notification was made to family members of the victims.

In an update Friday morning, police identified all the deceased as members of the same family: Jason Dunham, 46 and Melissa Dunham, 42, along with their children Renee, 15, Amber, 12, and Evan, 9.

Lake County Local School District Superintendent Kevin Tobin said the children were all students of the school district.

Uniontown is about 60 miles south of Cleveland and is located near Canton.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.