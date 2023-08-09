5-Month-Old Niece of Mom Found Dead on Hiking Trail Had Died of SIDS Days Before - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

5-Month-Old Niece of Mom Found Dead on Hiking Trail Had Died of SIDS Days Before

Rachel Morin, 37, went missing over the weekend after heading to a trail in Maryland

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A body believed to be 37-year-old Rachel Morin was discovered near the Ma and Pa Trial in Bel Air, Maryland Sunday afternoon.Facebook

The family of a woman whose body was found off a hiking trail earlier this week was already reeling from a different tragedy at the time of her disappearance.

Rachel Morin's five-month-old niece died unexpectedly less than two weeks before her own alleged murder, according to the New York Post.

Morin, 37, went missing over the weekend after heading to a trail in the town of Bel Air, Maryland at around 6 p.m. for a hike. Her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing at around 11:30 p.m. after she failed to return home.

Morin's body was discovered the following day, and police announced they had turned their missing person case into a homicide investigation. A neighbor who had volunteered to help with the search with his daughter said he uncovered Morin's body in a tunnel and that it was clear she had been murdered.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler warned that the suspected homicide could have been a random attack and cautioned residents to remain vigilant and to come forward with photo or video evidence that could help in the case.

An obituary confirms that Morin's brother, Nathan, lost his daughter on July 28. The Post reported that the cause of death was sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) — a condition that refers to the unexplained death of an infant.

Nathan's sister, Rebekah, created an initial GoFundMe for her niece Lily Beth's funeral costs, and only weeks later, created another campaign for her sister, which has so far raised close to $40,000.

The baby was buried after a funeral service on Friday, just days before Morin's disappearance, according to the Post.

"This precious baby girl passed away unexpectedly and has left us all with heartbreaking sadness," Rebekah wrote. "Lily Beth was always happy and her smile and giggle won the hearts of everyone who came in contact with her."

Scientists aren't sure what causes SIDS, but they think it may have to do with a disturbance in brain networks that control automatic functions, including breathing and waking up.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.