5-Month-Old Niece of Mom Found Dead on Hiking Trail Had Died of SIDS Days Before

The family of a woman whose body was found off a hiking trail earlier this week was already reeling from a different tragedy at the time of her disappearance.
Rachel Morin's five-month-old niece died unexpectedly less than two weeks before her own alleged murder, according to the New York Post.
Morin, 37, went missing over the weekend after heading to a trail in the town of Bel Air, Maryland at around 6 p.m. for a hike. Her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing at around 11:30 p.m. after she failed to return home.
Morin's body was discovered the following day, and police announced they had turned their missing person case into a homicide investigation. A neighbor who had volunteered to help with the search with his daughter said he uncovered Morin's body in a tunnel and that it was clear she had been murdered.
Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler warned that the suspected homicide could have been a random attack and cautioned residents to remain vigilant and to come forward with photo or video evidence that could help in the case.
An obituary confirms that Morin's brother, Nathan, lost his daughter on July 28. The Post reported that the cause of death was sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) — a condition that refers to the unexplained death of an infant.
Nathan's sister, Rebekah, created an initial GoFundMe for her niece Lily Beth's funeral costs, and only weeks later, created another campaign for her sister, which has so far raised close to $40,000.
The baby was buried after a funeral service on Friday, just days before Morin's disappearance, according to the Post.
"This precious baby girl passed away unexpectedly and has left us all with heartbreaking sadness," Rebekah wrote. "Lily Beth was always happy and her smile and giggle won the hearts of everyone who came in contact with her."
Scientists aren't sure what causes SIDS, but they think it may have to do with a disturbance in brain networks that control automatic functions, including breathing and waking up.
