Five Dead In Ecuadorian Prison Violence As More Than 100 Guards Reportedly Held Hostage

Five inmates in an Ecuadorian prison were killed Sunday in a clash between rival gangs and more than 100 guards are reportedly currently being held hostage in four different jails, according to reports.

The fighting broke out in the Litoral prison in Guayaquil, a city around 265 miles southwest of the country’s capital Quito, on Saturday and bled into Sunday. Residents reported hearing gunshots coming from the facility.

Litoral, which is officially called the Center for Social Rehabilitation of Men No. 1 of Guayaquil, was also the site of a gang battle in 2021 that left 119 inmates dead, and 12 prisoners were killed there earlier this year during an April riot.

Ecuador’s Radio Pincincha reported that more than 100 guards were being held hostage, but the details of the situation were not immediately clear. Telesur also reported that several guards were being held hostage.

The prison violence in the country of just under 18 million people comes as a mayor of the Pacific port city of Manta was assassinated Sunday.

There was no clear motive as of Monday for why Agustín Intriago, who had been re-elected, was killed.

The country is in the middle of an outbreak of violence that officials say is caused by organized crime. In Manta, where the mayor was murdered, gangs use its port to transport large shipments of drugs internationally.

