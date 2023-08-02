5 Cows Killed in Mysterious Drive-By Shooting

A couple in Port Charlotte, Florida, is offering at least $10,000 to anyone who can help them piece together why five of their cows were gunned down on their farm last month, WINK-TV reported.



Police believe the shooter drove by on a swamp buggy or ATV before opening fire on the herd.



Owners Kim and Joe Lewis say they moved from Indiana to southwestern Florida's Charlotte County to retire. They began raising cows on their farm — not for food but instead to care for them as ordinary pets.



Kim Lewis said that on the morning of July 19, she heard what sounded like gunshots near the cow pasture. Some of the shots were fired in rapid succession, suggesting the shooter was using an automatic weapon.



Kim Lewis grabbed her shotgun and headed for the field with a flashlight.



“I noticed [the cows] running, going in circles, some are falling down," she told WINK. "Some are obviously injured, and I couldn’t shoot because I had the gun, but the cows were between me and the shooter, and I didn’t want to send them back to those people.”



She said she caught a glimpse of the shooter, but it wasn't clear whether the assailant knew she was approaching from the other side.



Three cows immediately succumbed to their injuries, and another died the next day.



A fifth died this week, and at least one more cow may need to be put down due to its injuries, according to Lewis.



“In my opinion, it’s just…they’re monsters, Lewis said. "Anybody that can do that to these animals...there’s something wrong with them."



The Lewis's vowed a reward of $10,000 for each suspect arrested and convicted in connection with the case.



At least four similar incidents took place earlier this year in Texas's Bexar County, with a combined 70 pistol shell casings recovered at each of the scenes.



Police investigating that case warned that people who indiscriminately kill animals have a higher likelihood of committing other violent crimes, including human trafficking, domestic abuse and, in some cases, serial murders.