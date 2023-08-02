5 Cows Killed in Mysterious Drive-By Shooting - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

5 Cows Killed in Mysterious Drive-By Shooting

The farm's owners raise cows as ordinary pets rather than using them for food

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kim and Joe Lewis, who have been together for 26 years, are searching for the people responsible for killing at least five of their cows.Oliver Strewe/Getty Images

A couple in Port Charlotte, Florida, is offering at least $10,000 to anyone who can help them piece together why five of their cows were gunned down on their farm last month, WINK-TV reported.

Police believe the shooter drove by on a swamp buggy or ATV before opening fire on the herd.

Owners Kim and Joe Lewis say they moved from Indiana to southwestern Florida's Charlotte County to retire. They began raising cows on their farm — not for food but instead to care for them as ordinary pets.

Kim Lewis said that on the morning of July 19, she heard what sounded like gunshots near the cow pasture. Some of the shots were fired in rapid succession, suggesting the shooter was using an automatic weapon.

Kim Lewis grabbed her shotgun and headed for the field with a flashlight.

“I noticed [the cows] running, going in circles, some are falling down," she told WINK. "Some are obviously injured, and I couldn’t shoot because I had the gun, but the cows were between me and the shooter, and I didn’t want to send them back to those people.”

She said she caught a glimpse of the shooter, but it wasn't clear whether the assailant knew she was approaching from the other side.

Three cows immediately succumbed to their injuries, and another died the next day.

A fifth died this week, and at least one more cow may need to be put down due to its injuries, according to Lewis.

“In my opinion, it’s just…they’re monsters, Lewis said. "Anybody that can do that to these animals...there’s something wrong with them."

The Lewis's vowed a reward of $10,000 for each suspect arrested and convicted in connection with the case.

At least four similar incidents took place earlier this year in Texas's Bexar County, with a combined 70 pistol shell casings recovered at each of the scenes.

Police investigating that case warned that people who indiscriminately kill animals have a higher likelihood of committing other violent crimes, including human trafficking, domestic abuse and, in some cases, serial murders.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.