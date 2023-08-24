Fishermen Urged To Avoid Robot Sailboats Tasked With Mapping Waterways

A pair of autonomous sailboats has descended on the Gulf of Maine, prompting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to warn local fishermen to keep their distance.
The 33-foot Voyagers are being used to map the region's seafloor. They have been programmed to follow a predetermined route, according to the New England Fishery Management Council.
These robotic sailboats, technically referred to as uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs), operate 24/7 and run exclusively on wind and solar power.
Saildrone, an Alameda, California-based company, operates them. The company has previously deployed its vehicles in the Gulf of Mexico and the Arctic, among other locations.
While residents in San Francisco adjust to unmanned taxis in their downtown streets, Maine sailors must now be vigilant for Saildrone's two bright orange vessels. These vessels are scheduled to operate in the area until October 18.
Although the Voyagers can only travel up to about 4.5 mph, NOAA advises manned vessels to maintain a distance of at least 550 yards from the boats to prevent interference with their data collection.
- Man Arrested After Posing as Federal Agent and Stealing Sailboat
- Man Stranded for Days on Deserted Island Rescued by Coast Guard Thanks to Flare Gun
- Chinese Coast Guard Uses Water Cannon to Block Filipino Supply Boat in South China Sea
- Online Images of Titanic Sub Debris Are Phony, Coast Guard Says
- Five People Treaded Water for Hours in Lake Pontchartrain Before Rescue by Good Samaritans
- Tourists Spot Rare Group of Killer Whales Off San Francisco Coast
The Saildrone Mission Control Team will monitor the vehicles around the clock as they gather high-resolution seafloor scans.
The Messenger has contacted an NOAA representative to glean more details about the research.
In past collaborations, the company worked with the U.S. Coast Guard to test its drones' proficiency in detecting illegal fishing, aiding drug enforcement, and identifying intrusions in marine sanctuaries.
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews