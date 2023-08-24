Fishermen Urged To Avoid Robot Sailboats Tasked With Mapping Waterways

A pair of autonomous sailboats has descended on the Gulf of Maine, prompting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to warn local fishermen to keep their distance.

The 33-foot Voyagers are being used to map the region's seafloor. They have been programmed to follow a predetermined route, according to the New England Fishery Management Council.

These robotic sailboats, technically referred to as uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs), operate 24/7 and run exclusively on wind and solar power.

Saildrone, an Alameda, California-based company, operates them. The company has previously deployed its vehicles in the Gulf of Mexico and the Arctic, among other locations.

While residents in San Francisco adjust to unmanned taxis in their downtown streets, Maine sailors must now be vigilant for Saildrone's two bright orange vessels. These vessels are scheduled to operate in the area until October 18.

Although the Voyagers can only travel up to about 4.5 mph, NOAA advises manned vessels to maintain a distance of at least 550 yards from the boats to prevent interference with their data collection.

The Saildrone Mission Control Team will monitor the vehicles around the clock as they gather high-resolution seafloor scans.

The Messenger has contacted an NOAA representative to glean more details about the research.

In past collaborations, the company worked with the U.S. Coast Guard to test its drones' proficiency in detecting illegal fishing, aiding drug enforcement, and identifying intrusions in marine sanctuaries.