Fisherman Pulls Human Foot Out of Lake
Divers were deployed to figure out if the rest of the body was in the water
Police and divers were deployed in Quebec after a fisherman discovered a severed human foot at the end of his line.
According to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Catherine Bernard, the foot was discovered at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday at Lake Rond, also known as Lac des Pères, in the Outaouais region.
"Crime scene technicians were sent to the site," Bernard told the Montreal Gazette. "Sûreté du Québec divers have also been dispatched."
While divers search the lake for the rest of the unidentified body, Bernard states that the department's forensics division is working to determine exactly how the foot ended up in the lake.
