Fisherman Finds Tiny Gold Earring That Fell Overboard Decades Ago: ‘I Cried With Happiness’

The ring, commemorating a ship that sank in 1987, was in near-mint condition

Nick Gallagher
A crew fishing for razor clams discovered a beloved golden earring that had been lost at sea for some 23 years, then successfully tracked down its owner with the help of social media, Dutch outlet NH Nieuws reported.

Noan Schroevers, a trainee from the western province of Zeeland, first spotted the earring glittering on a rubber flap that filters fish, garbage, and seawater. The earring was inscribed with an intricate silhouette of a trawler, specifically the WR70, which sank more than 35 years ago.

Henk Kuiper spotted a photo of the earring on Facebook but quickly dismissed it and continued scrolling. "It seemed familiar to me, but I was [in] my head somewhere else for a while," Kuiper told the outlet.

Noan Schroevers discovered a golden earring that had been missing at sea for 23 years.
Hours later, his brother came across the same photo and sent him a message: "That's your earring," he remembered his brother writing.

"I cried with happiness," Kuiper told the Telegraaf.

Less than 24 hours later, Kuiper climbed aboard a trawler for coffee and cake — and to be reunited with his earring. It had sentimental value to him because he had been aboard the WR70 on the day that it sank.

Five crew members were rescued after the ship went down in November 1987.

Kuiper said the earring has stayed in near-perfect condition since he lost it around the year 2000. He has vowed to frame the earring so he doesn't risk losing it again."

