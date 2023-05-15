The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Fisherman Fights Off Sudden Shark Attack in Hawaii, Gets It on Video

    The man kicked the tiger shark to get it away from his small boat.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images

    A man fishing in the waters off Hawaii has quite a story to tell — and shocking video to prove it.

    Scott Haraguchi was more than a mile off of Kualoa in Windward Oahu when a tiger shark slammed into his kayak.

    He told KITV that he “heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor.”

    At first he thought it was a turtle but realized it was a shark after it hit.

    Read More

    Haraguchi says he managed to kick the shark away from his small boat and then he just kept on fishing.

    "I realize that life is short, time is short on Earth, so make the most of it," he said.

    Haraguchi says he wasn’t sure what caused the shark to go after him but told the TV station that he noticed what appeared to be a wounded seal a short time after the attack.

    He captured the incident on his GoPro camera.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.