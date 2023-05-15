Fisherman Fights Off Sudden Shark Attack in Hawaii, Gets It on Video

A man fishing in the waters off Hawaii has quite a story to tell — and shocking video to prove it.

Scott Haraguchi was more than a mile off of Kualoa in Windward Oahu when a tiger shark slammed into his kayak.

He told KITV that he “heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor.”

At first he thought it was a turtle but realized it was a shark after it hit.

Haraguchi says he managed to kick the shark away from his small boat and then he just kept on fishing.

"I realize that life is short, time is short on Earth, so make the most of it," he said.

Haraguchi says he wasn’t sure what caused the shark to go after him but told the TV station that he noticed what appeared to be a wounded seal a short time after the attack.

He captured the incident on his GoPro camera.