Fisherman Details Moment When Bull Shark Attacked His Boat 8 Times: ‘Like A Ride from Universal Studios’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Fisherman Details Moment When Bull Shark Attacked His Boat 8 Times: ‘Like A Ride from Universal Studios’

'The boat was shaking like a bag of popcorn,' one of the fisherman aboard the board said

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A fisherman captured incredible aerial footage showing a bull shark violently attacking his friend’s boat off the coast of Palm Beach, Florida.

The video was posted to Instagram by Josh Jorgensen, the producer behind BlacktipH, a YouTube channel dedicated to footage of thrilling fish chases.

Jorgensen began the video by documenting two cobia swimming in the clear blue water. 

“Cobia is one of the best-tasting fish in the ocean,” Jorgensen said in the video. “So I called my buddy Carl and he raced over to try to catch them.”

Read More

As Carl Torresson, Jorgensen’s friend, tried to catch the cobia, the producer followed his boat with his drone to capture the reel-in. But all of a sudden, a bull shark appeared. 

In the middle of the ocean, the shark approached the boat and began to thrash against the engine, causing the boat to shake in the water.

Torresson and the other fishermen aboard the boat used their fishing rods in what appeared to be an attempt at repelling it away from the vessel.

Screenshot of the sudden shark attack video posted to Instagram
A bull shark suddenly came up to the boat and started thrashing against its engineBlacktipH/Instagram

“The shark attacked the boat five times, swam away, and then came back from more,” Jorgensen said in the video.

The shark continued to thrash against the engine and the sides of the boat, attacking a total of eight times, Jorgensen said.

“We weren’t expecting the damage that we had when we got back to the dock,” Torresson said in the video. “It was just astronomical.” 

Torresson said the shark ripped out the middle part of the engine and broke the boat’s trim tab.

“The boat was shaking like a bag of popcorn,” he said. “Like literally, I was like shaking like an earthquake.”

“This is like a ride from Universal Studios,” Torresson added in the video.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.