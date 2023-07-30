Fisherman Details Moment When Bull Shark Attacked His Boat 8 Times: ‘Like A Ride from Universal Studios’

A fisherman captured incredible aerial footage showing a bull shark violently attacking his friend’s boat off the coast of Palm Beach, Florida.

The video was posted to Instagram by Josh Jorgensen, the producer behind BlacktipH, a YouTube channel dedicated to footage of thrilling fish chases.

Jorgensen began the video by documenting two cobia swimming in the clear blue water.

“Cobia is one of the best-tasting fish in the ocean,” Jorgensen said in the video. “So I called my buddy Carl and he raced over to try to catch them.”

As Carl Torresson, Jorgensen’s friend, tried to catch the cobia, the producer followed his boat with his drone to capture the reel-in. But all of a sudden, a bull shark appeared.

In the middle of the ocean, the shark approached the boat and began to thrash against the engine, causing the boat to shake in the water.

Torresson and the other fishermen aboard the boat used their fishing rods in what appeared to be an attempt at repelling it away from the vessel.

“The shark attacked the boat five times, swam away, and then came back from more,” Jorgensen said in the video.

The shark continued to thrash against the engine and the sides of the boat, attacking a total of eight times, Jorgensen said.

“We weren’t expecting the damage that we had when we got back to the dock,” Torresson said in the video. “It was just astronomical.”

Torresson said the shark ripped out the middle part of the engine and broke the boat’s trim tab.

“The boat was shaking like a bag of popcorn,” he said. “Like literally, I was like shaking like an earthquake.”

“This is like a ride from Universal Studios,” Torresson added in the video.



