Fish Caught Near Japanese Nuclear Plant Appear Safe to Eat After Radioactive Material Dump
A gurnard and an olive flounder caught near the coastal plant show no detectable traces of the radioactive isotope tritium
The first samples of fish taken from the waters near Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant since the planned dumping of treated radioactive water earlier this week show no signs of containing radioactive tritium, the Japanese government said Saturday.
The coastal plant, which was disabled during a 2011 earthquake and a resulting tsunami, is in the process of being decommissioned. Japan’s government has said that the release of the water is a necessary part of that process, moving ahead with it on Thursday over environmental and health concerns voiced both in Japan and abroad.
A gurnard and an olive flounder collected Friday within about three miles of the plant showed no traces of the radioactive hydrogen isotope, Japan’s Kyodo News agency reported Saturday, citing the country’s government.
While most harmful elements have been successfully filtered out of the water, tritium is difficult to remove and has therefore only been diluted.
Japan’s government Fisheries Agency plans to continue to take daily samples for about a month, according to the report. The Environment Ministry, meanwhile, collected seawater samples from within approximately 31 miles of the plant for analysis. The results of that testing are expected to be released as early as Sunday.
Initial testing showed Friday that levels of radioactivity in the seawater are well below the limit the World Health Organization cites as safe to drink.
In a process expected to take decades, Japan plans to slowly release nearly 1.3 million metric tons of treated water from the plant.
Despite assurances that the process is safe — including by the International Atomic Energy Agency — China has banned all Japanese seafood imports. And while the South Korean government has endorsed the plan, citizens stockpiled Japanese fish and salt ahead of the release.
