First U.S. Cases of Treatment-Resistant Ringworm Found in 2 New York City Patients

The Centers for Disease control has found the first cases of a drug resistant ringworm in the United States, and is encouraging health providers to conduct more “public health surveillance efforts and increased testing” to monitor a potential spread.

Cases found in two unrelated female patients in New York City were detailed in a report published Thursday by the CDC, which called the recently discovered ringworm species “Trichophyton indotineae."

Symptoms, which included “large, annular, scaly, pruritic plaques,” presented in 28-year-old pregnant patient in 2021. The second patient, a 47-year-old woman, developed a "widespread, pruritic eruption" in summer 2022 while traveling abroad.

Neither responded to traditional rounds of anti-fungal treatment, but did see improvement after more aggressive and longer rounds of treatment, researchers said.

Since the cases are unconnected and appear to have originated both inside and outside of the country, the health organization is warning of potential local U.S. transmission.

Infections have been reported throughout Asia, Europe and Canada but have not previously been detected in the U.S.

Ringworm is a common skin infection that is caused by a fungus and was given its name because it can cause a circular "ring-like" rash that is usually red and itchy, according to the CDC.

The fungi that cause this infection can live on skin, surfaces and on household items such as clothing, towels and bedding. It is a highly contagious, superficial infection, the agency said.

According to the CDC, during the past decade, an epidemic of severe, antifungal-resistant ringworm emerged in South Asia because and was likely driven by misuse and overuse of topical antifungals and corticosteroids.