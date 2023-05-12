The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    First U.S. Cases of Treatment-Resistant Ringworm Found in 2 New York City Patients

    The cases of two unrelated female patients were detailed in a report published Thursday by the CDC.

    Published |Updated
    Safia Samee Ali
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    The Centers for Disease control has found the first cases of a drug resistant ringworm in the United States, and is encouraging health providers to conduct more “public health surveillance efforts and increased testing” to monitor a potential spread. 

    Cases found in two unrelated female patients in New York City were detailed in a report published Thursday by the CDC, which called the recently discovered ringworm species “Trichophyton indotineae."

    Symptoms, which included “large, annular, scaly, pruritic plaques,” presented in 28-year-old pregnant patient in 2021. The second patient, a 47-year-old woman, developed a "widespread, pruritic eruption" in summer 2022 while traveling abroad.

    Neither responded to traditional rounds of anti-fungal treatment, but did see improvement after more aggressive and longer rounds of treatment, researchers said.

    Read More

    Since the cases are unconnected and appear to have originated both inside and outside of the country, the health organization is warning of potential local U.S. transmission.

    Infections have been reported throughout Asia, Europe and Canada but have not previously been detected in the U.S.

    Ringworm is a common skin infection that is caused by a fungus and was given its name because it can cause a circular "ring-like" rash that is usually red and itchy, according to the CDC

    The fungi that cause this infection can live on skin, surfaces and on household items such as clothing, towels and bedding. It is a highly contagious, superficial infection, the agency said. 

    According to the CDC, during the past decade, an epidemic of severe, antifungal-resistant ringworm emerged in South Asia because and was likely driven by misuse and overuse of topical antifungals and corticosteroids.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.