First-of-Its-Kind Project Seeks to Solve the Mystery of ‘Phantom Traffic Jams’

Researchers at Vanderbilt University are hoping to unlock the mystery of the "phantom traffic jam" by using cutting-edge technology to understand why traffic seems to occur without an obvious explanation.

The team behind the study defines "phantom traffic jams" as congestion caused by the behavior of drivers rather than an accident or construction. Any driver who has wondered, "Why am I stuck in traffic?" is likely familiar with the phenomenon.

To solve this conundrum, traffic engineers have placed nearly 300 4K cameras on a congested four-mile stretch of Interstate 24 in the Nashville metro area that is known to have a high crash rate.

According to Route Fifty, the selected area is also where the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be introducing new features to reduce unnecessary traffic, including dynamic speed limits and overhead signals that permit or prohibit the use of specific lanes.

With these advancements in technology, including computer-vision algorithms that translate visuals into data in real-time, the researchers hope that they are able to gain new insights into what causes stop-and-go traffic and what can be done to put them in the rearview mirror.

"We’re analyzing how vehicles interact with each other, hold following distances, and change lanes," said Dr. Will Barbour, a research scientist at Vanderbilt.



"We’re analyzing how traffic waves propagate through the roadways and how congestion forms and dissipates over time."



The team also hopes that the data it collects could help lead to advances in autonomous driving technology and adaptive cruise control.



While the project is in its early phases, it has already delivered new insights. Per Route Fifty, early data suggests that just 5% of drivers "driving the right way" is enough to significantly reduce stop-and-go traffic.

