Lori Vallow Daybell's first mugshot since the "Doomsday" mom was convicted Friday for the murders of her two children was released Monday.

Vallow Daybell, 49, can be seen in the picture wearing an orange-and-white striped prison jumpsuit with her hair braided.

The photograph was released just days after a Boise, Idaho, jury found Vallow Daybell guilty for the murder of her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, who were last seen in September 2019.

The jury also convicted Vallow Daybell for conspiracy and grand theft that she faced in connection with the case.

The bodies of the two children were found buried on property belonging to Vallow Daybell's husband, Chad Daybell, in June 2020.

According to prosecutors and friends of the couple, the parents were radicalized in the months before the two children disappeared.

They spoke of doomsday-related beliefs and feared evil spirits would turn people into "zombies."

Melanie Gibb, a former friend of Vallow Daybell, testified she heard the mother refer to the children as "zombies" before they went missing.

Vallow Daybell's late ex-husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed by Vallow Daybell's brother, wrote in his divorce filings that his then-wife viewed herself as a godly figure who was tasked with helping coordinate the apocalypse.

According to prosecutors, Vallow Daybell and Daybell were pocketing $6,000 a month in Social Security payments intended for the two children, which they citied as motivation for the murders.

Vallow Daybell has denied that she is responsible for her children's deaths. The case was the subject of the Netflix documentary series, Sins of our Mother, released last year.

The jury also convicted Vallow Daybell for conspiracy to commit murder of Daybell's former wife.

Daybell was also charged with murder in connection with the deaths of the two children, but is slated to appear in a separate trial. He has pleaded not guilty, according to multiple reports.

Both Daybell and Vallow Daybell are also facing charges in Arizona in connection with the murder of Daybell's ex-wife. They have both also reportedly pleaded not guilty.