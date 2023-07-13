First-Grade Teacher Fired After Objecting to Ban on Miley Cyrus-Dolly Parton Song ‘Rainbowland’

A school board in Wisconsin unanimously voted to fire a first-grade teacher who'd raised concerns that the Waukesha School District had banned "Rainbowland," a duet by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, from an upcoming school concert.



In March, the school district made national headlines after announcing that the song "could be deemed controversial" because of its political implications — with the rainbow frequently used as a symbol for LGBTQ equality and acceptance. It's unclear which lyrics the school believed violated its policy.



"Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine, all the hurt and the hate going on here," one verse reads. "We are rainbows, me and you. Every color, every hue."



The school defended its decision to restrict the song, adding that it had instead accepted a teacher's suggestion to use "Rainbow Connection" by Kermit the Frog as a substitute in the concert.



The move comes nearly two months after the district's superintendent James Sebert recommended that first-grade dual-language teacher Melissa Tempel be fired for expressing her frustration that the song had been vetoed in a now-viral tweet.

After hours of open deliberations, board members ruled that Tempel, who taught at Heyer Elementary School, had broken policy by expressing herself on social media before first raising concerns with supervisors, according to WISN 12.



Tempel had been placed on leave since April 3 while the school district investigated, a decision she said was traumatic for her students.



"This is not a case about culture wars or rainbows. It's a case about constitutional rights," Tempel's lawyer Summer Murshid said after the verdict. "Miss Tempel looks forward to vindicating her rights in federal court."



A group of more than 125 parents, students, and activists known as the Alliance for Education in Waukesha is calling on the state's Department of Justice to investigate Sebert for what it views as past discriminatory decisions against LGBTQ people.



In December 2021, a special education teacher in the district was suspended for pinning a rainbow flag to the wall of her classroom and rejecting requests to take it down.

Earlier that year, the district banned Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter signs and other materials expressing "personal beliefs and convictions."