First Female Manager in Walmart History Retiring After Nearly Half a Century at Company

Jane Marshall, Walmart's first-ever female manager, retired after 48 years with the company.

Walmart posted a tribute to Marshall on their blog in which they highlighted notable parts of her career which began in 1975, according to KSHB.

"The best part of this career has been the associates that I have had the privilege of working with and the customers that I have been able to serve," Marshall, who closed out her career at a Clinton, Missouri store, said in the released tribute.

What started as a temporary side job for a then-23-year-old college student turned into a decades long career.

"I had no intention to stay with Walmart at all," she said looking back at her history. But, she says that the customers and her associates are a big reason why she stayed so long, telling the news outlet that she thinks this was "my purpose in life."

Marshall went from working the cash register to the apparel section, jumping between hourly roles before she eventually became an assistant store manager. She loved that role so much, Walmart says, that she was hesitant to accept when she was offered her own store to manage.

According to the company, Marshall was told that the store was unlikely to turn a profit before five years. Under her management, it was profitable in two years.

She told KSHB that there were times when she faced bouts of sexism, but that she always felt supported.

Jane Marshall is retiring after being Walmart's first female manager. KSHB

"I worked with all men, all my supervisors were all men," Marshall said. "I was always treated with respect. Sometimes you’d have a little rumble from a customer who would ask to see the store manager, and I would appear, and it was like, 'No we want to see the store manager.' And that's when I got to say, 'Well, this is what you got.'"

Marshall said people who had careers in retail told her once she hit 25 years, she'd be burned out.

"I got to 25 years and I didn’t feel that way," she told KSHB. "I thought 'I like what I’m doing, I enjoy this. I like the customers, I like the people that I work with.'"

Her coworkers said they will miss her guidance and wisdom, the outlet reported.

While Marshall officially retired on Saturday and says she's ready to "pass the baton," she told KSHB she thinks she'll be back.

"I'll probably be knocking on the door here saying, 'Hey, do you need a cashier? I can work any hours,'" Marshall said.