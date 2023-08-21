First Commercial Flight in North Korea Since COVID Abruptly Canceled - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

First Commercial Flight in North Korea Since COVID Abruptly Canceled

The country has been largely sealed off from international travel since March 2020

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The arrivals board at Beijing Capital international airport shows the cancelled flight from North Korea on August 21 2023OLIVER HOTHAM/AFP via Getty Images

After more than three years without international flights, North Korea's national airline was due to land a plane in Beijing Monday morning, but instead, abruptly cancelled the flight.

The Air Koryo flight was due into the Chinese capital at 9:50 a.m., The Guardian reported.

That time came and went, leaving the journalists who had gathered at Beijing Capital airport wondering where flight JS151 was. Two hours later, the arrivals board changed to show the flight had been cancelled.

Reporters went to find Air Koryo staff at the airport, but found the compay's offices dark, with a man visible through the glass taking a nap.

As of Monday afternoon, no official reason for the cancellation had been given.

Flights between North Korea and Russia are due to resume Friday August 25, with one that day to Vladivostok and another the following Monday.

"The flights will indeed happen. Air Koryo flights are scheduled for the first time since the pandemic, but we are unaware if the airline will conduct return flights or if regular flights between the two countries will be resumed," a spokesperson for Vladivostok Airport told NK News.

Read More

North Korea has largely been closed off since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, with the first reports of international travel coming in June 2023.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.