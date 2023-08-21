First Commercial Flight in North Korea Since COVID Abruptly Canceled

After more than three years without international flights, North Korea's national airline was due to land a plane in Beijing Monday morning, but instead, abruptly cancelled the flight.

The Air Koryo flight was due into the Chinese capital at 9:50 a.m., The Guardian reported.

That time came and went, leaving the journalists who had gathered at Beijing Capital airport wondering where flight JS151 was. Two hours later, the arrivals board changed to show the flight had been cancelled.

Reporters went to find Air Koryo staff at the airport, but found the compay's offices dark, with a man visible through the glass taking a nap.

As of Monday afternoon, no official reason for the cancellation had been given.

Flights between North Korea and Russia are due to resume Friday August 25, with one that day to Vladivostok and another the following Monday.

"The flights will indeed happen. Air Koryo flights are scheduled for the first time since the pandemic, but we are unaware if the airline will conduct return flights or if regular flights between the two countries will be resumed," a spokesperson for Vladivostok Airport told NK News.

North Korea has largely been closed off since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, with the first reports of international travel coming in June 2023.