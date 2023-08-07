Firefighting Helicopter Crashes While Battling Brush Blaze in California

A firefighting helicopter crashed in northern Riverside County, California, on Sunday while battling brush fire, according to local media reports.

Firefighters were battling the three-acre blaze around 5 p.m. in the area of Cabazon when the collision occurred, according to reports by the Los Angeles affiliates for ABC News and CBS News.

The helicopter was contracted with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

The cause of the crash, and whether anyone was injured or killed during the crash, has not been confirmed by Cal Fire or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as developments unfold.