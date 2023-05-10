The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Newspaper Sues City Over Stripper-Firefighter Scandal

    Firefighters were reportedly disciplined for driving a stripper to work and a newspaper wants the details to be made public.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Alex Sava / Getty

    The San Jose Mercury News filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the city of San Jose in an attempt to make the details of a scandal involving firefighters dropping off a bikini-clad woman at a strip club available to the public.

    The news organization "is pursuing records pertaining to the city’s investigation" into the incident from last October, including "disciplinary measures" that the fire department claims were taken against the employees who were involved.

    No information has been shared regarding how anyone was disciplined. Reporters have tried to gain access to these documents but have been denied so far, which is why the Mercury News is suing the city.

    “City leaders owe taxpayers a more thorough accounting of what happened here and what the city has done to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” said Frank Pine, executive editor of the paper's publisher, in a statement.

    Read More

    The scandal began when a video surfaced of a woman exiting a fire truck and entering the Pink Poodle Strip Club, where she worked. The video was captioned: "Only in San Jose do you see a stripper come out of a firetruck."

    The city did not comment on the lawsuit but previously argued that releasing documents would be a violation of the privacy of the firefighters. The, Mercury News says that argument "appears to defy legal rulings where the details surrounding public employee misconduct were determined to be public information."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.