Newspaper Sues City Over Stripper-Firefighter Scandal

The San Jose Mercury News filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the city of San Jose in an attempt to make the details of a scandal involving firefighters dropping off a bikini-clad woman at a strip club available to the public.

The news organization "is pursuing records pertaining to the city’s investigation" into the incident from last October, including "disciplinary measures" that the fire department claims were taken against the employees who were involved.

No information has been shared regarding how anyone was disciplined. Reporters have tried to gain access to these documents but have been denied so far, which is why the Mercury News is suing the city.

“City leaders owe taxpayers a more thorough accounting of what happened here and what the city has done to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” said Frank Pine, executive editor of the paper's publisher, in a statement.

The scandal began when a video surfaced of a woman exiting a fire truck and entering the Pink Poodle Strip Club, where she worked. The video was captioned: "Only in San Jose do you see a stripper come out of a firetruck."

The city did not comment on the lawsuit but previously argued that releasing documents would be a violation of the privacy of the firefighters. The, Mercury News says that argument "appears to defy legal rulings where the details surrounding public employee misconduct were determined to be public information."