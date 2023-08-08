Firefighters Say Florida ‘Fire Chief of the Year’ Made Racist, Sexist Comments Regularly

An Award-winning fire chief for St. Petersburg, Florida was suspended after responses from an anonymous survey alleged that he routinely engaged in racist, sexist, and homophobic behavior – creating an environment where women and minorities felt like they could not succeed.

Multiple people have come forward with allegations against Jim Large, 68 --a 2022 recipient of “Fire Chief of the Year” by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association. The accusations come after city officials received the survey results which describe his alleged misconduct in detail, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“Chief Large and his command staff have no regard for fairness or equity in the treatment of individuals who are Black,” read one comment, according to the newspaper.

“This is often worse for females of that group. Diversity is demonized as reverse discrimination of white males and something that lowers standards to give others a job. This is not simply [banter], it is the reality of statements made by our Fire Chief.”

One white male supervisor said in his comments that Large would routinely tell sexist jokes and had made comments about how Black firefighters enjoyed fried chicken, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Large, who has served at St. Petersburg Fire Rescue for 50 years and was appointed chief of the department in 2006, has refuted the allegations and insisted that he has been proactive in diversifying the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

“I definitely take offense that I’m racist or I’m anti-LGBTQ. The data will show you I’m not,” he said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Since the allegations against Large surfaced, some St. Petersburg officials have called for Large to be removed from his position.

“Our Fire Rescue employees are crucial to our city. It's clear after hearing from them that they are not being treated with the respect they deserve, and the issues go beyond what's been reported so far,” city council member Richie Floyd tweeted on August 2.

“I'm grateful for Chief Large's faithful service to our city, but nothing is more important than dignity on the job. It's for this reason that I believe it's time for a change in leadership.”

Though most of the complaints were made anonymously, for fear of retribution, Michelle Methot gave a detailed account of how Large treated her after she suffered a miscarriage.

Methot was granted six weeks of medical leave, after her miscarriage resulted in hemorrhaging. While on leave, she posted pictures of herself on Instagram, which led to Large questioning whether she actually needed time off.

Methot claims that Large also wrote her up for missing continuing education while she was on leave. He also asked if she knew in advance that was going to miscarry and if she could’ve done the continuing education ahead of time. Large denied the second part of the allegation, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Methot was written up, however, and had to give a tearful description of her miscarriage to an all-male panel, to justify receiving time off, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Methot said that like many of her colleagues, she initially didn’t make a formal complaint about Large’s behavior because she doubted anyone would listen to her.

“No matter how people feel about a man, I feel that they will still doubt a woman or doubt a minority,” she told the Tampa Bay Times.