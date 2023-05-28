Firefighter Performs Memorial Day Concert Months After Horrific Injury Battling Fire

For any artist, opening a music festival attended by 20,000 people would be an incredible day. But for Philadelphia firefighter Randy Ballinger and his band Jersey Calling, it was close to miraculous.

Ballinger suffered severe injuries in February when he fell 25 ft from a rooftop, while fighting a fire.

He spent two weeks in the hospital with a concussion, torn aorta, collapsed lung, broken ribs, broken pelvis, a compound ankle fracture and multiple bone fractures in his legs, according to Fox 29.

A GoFundMe campaign to aid in Ballinger's recovery raised over $80,000.

After the fall, Live Nation Northeast CEO Geoff Gordon invited Ballinger and his bandmates to perform at the Adjacent Music Festival, which is being held for the first time this Memorial Day Weekend.

Ballinger, who plays bass in Jersey Calling, told Fox 29, in April, that the offer was an “unreal opportunity.” He added that the performance was giving him motivation to accelerate his recovery.

The two-day festival’s lineup includes prominent acts like Paramore, Blink 182 and Japanese Breakfast. But for Ballinger’s bandmates, he would be the most exciting person on stage.

“The most amazing thing is just having Randy here,” said bandmate Sean Breslin to Fox 29. “We were so worried about him when he fell, and the fact we’ve been able to practice, we’ve been able to get on stage just rock out and be here at Adjacent is just mind blowing.”