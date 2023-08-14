Finnish Politician Facing Jail Time Over Sharing Bible Verses on Social Media Blasts ‘Really Absurd’ Situation - The Messenger
Finnish Politician Facing Jail Time Over Sharing Bible Verses on Social Media Blasts ‘Really Absurd’ Situation

Dr. Päivi Maria Räsänen is due to return to a Finnish court on Aug. 31

Chris Harris
Chairwoman Päivi Räsänen of the Christian Democrats campaigns in Helsinki, Finland on April 18, 2015.Roni Rekomaa/AFP via Getty Images

A Finnish politician who last year was acquitted of incitement charges stemming from a four-year-old social media posts could still face jail time, now that prosecutors have set a start date for their appeal.

Dr. Päivi Maria Räsänen will be back in court on Aug. 31, reports the Catholic Broadcasting Network, which spoke to the conservative politician about the furor over her 2019 posts, which were shared during the country's annual LGBTQ+ Pride celebration.

The Instagram post from Räsänen is critical of the Evangelical Lutheran Church for participating in Pride, and included a picture of pages from a Bible showing Romans (1:24-27), which reads, "Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error."

At the time, Räsänen also shared a post to her Twitter account (now called X) which linked to the Instagram post.

Räsänen — who has been on the Riihimäki City Council since 1993 and has served in the Finnish Parliament since 1995 — told CBN she is ready to fight this latest attempt to punish her for her beliefs.

"It was four years ago in June 2019 when I posted a Twitter post and also to Facebook, and it was about the Pride event that was going on, and the main church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church, decided to support it officially," Räsänen explained. "And it was a shock to me, and as a member of that church … I asked the leadership of my church … 'How is it possible that you are supporting something, as a matter of pride, what the Bible calls shame and sin?'"

She was further scrutinized for a pamphlet she authored opposing same-sex unions.

Räsänen told CBN she was initially interrogated by police for more than 12 hours. "And I have to say that the situation was really absurd, because just some years ago, I was a minister of interior in charge of police," she notes.

She faces three counts of incitement against a minority, and is looking at six years behind bars if she's convicted.

Räsänen claims she is optimistic she will once again be cleared.

"I think that the prosecutor is using me like a warning sign to other people that they wouldn't use their constitutional rights to speak and express their faith and beliefs," she explained. "And that's why this is so dangerous."

