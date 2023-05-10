Finland’s Outgoing Prime Minister Announces Divorce

The outgoing Finish Prime Minister has taken to Instagram to announce her divorce.

Sanna Marin, 37, and Markus Raikkonen both posted on their Instagram Stories to let followers know that they are separating after three years.

They said: “We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends."

Johannes Simon/Getty Images

The pair got married in 2020 while Marin was in office dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

They have a five-year-old daughter.

In August 2022, video emerged of Marin dancing 'intimately' with a man at a night club. Later images showed her dancing with a female. At the time she insisted her night out was innocent.

Marin's party lost Finland's general election last month.

When she was elected in 2019, she was the world's youngest prime minister.