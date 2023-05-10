The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Finland’s Outgoing Prime Minister Announces Divorce

    Sanna Marin and Markus Raikkonen both posted the news on their Instagram stories.

    Daniel Gooding
    Sanna Marrin/Instagram

    The outgoing Finish Prime Minister has taken to Instagram to announce her divorce.

    Sanna Marin, 37, and Markus Raikkonen both posted on their Instagram Stories to let followers know that they are separating after three years.

    They said: “We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends."

    Johannes Simon/Getty Images
    The pair got married in 2020 while Marin was in office dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

    They have a five-year-old daughter.

    In August 2022, video emerged of Marin dancing 'intimately' with a man at a night club. Later images showed her dancing with a female. At the time she insisted her night out was innocent.

    Marin's party lost Finland's general election last month.

    When she was elected in 2019, she was the world's youngest prime minister.

