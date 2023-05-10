Finland’s Outgoing Prime Minister Announces Divorce

The outgoing Finish Prime Minister has taken to Instagram to announce her divorce.
Sanna Marin, 37, and Markus Raikkonen both posted on their Instagram Stories to let followers know that they are separating after three years.
They said: “We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends."
- Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss faces some big challenges: Brexit, Ukraine, and a rising cost of living
- Putin’s Finland nightmare – and what he might do about it
- Family of Jordan Neely Condemns Daniel Penny’s Response to Killing
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested
- Rishi Sunak is Britain’s third prime minister in less than two months. What are his chances of success?
The pair got married in 2020 while Marin was in office dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
They have a five-year-old daughter.
In August 2022, video emerged of Marin dancing 'intimately' with a man at a night club. Later images showed her dancing with a female. At the time she insisted her night out was innocent.
Marin's party lost Finland's general election last month.
When she was elected in 2019, she was the world's youngest prime minister.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews