Final Trial for Michigan Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Set to Begin
The three men were allegedly among a group of 14 who plotted the foiled plan in 2020
Three years after an alleged plan by a group of anti-government extremists to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was uncovered by authorities, the last three of the 14 men charged will go on trial this week.
Jury selection for the trial of Eric Molitor and brothers William and Michael Null begins Monday, with opening arguments scheduled for Wednesday in Antrim County, according to the Associated Press.
The three Michigan men are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and illegally possessing firearms, the AP reported. The terrorist charge alone carries a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years.
All have pleaded not guilty.
The trial comes after nine other men involved in the plot have been convicted in state or federal court and two others were acquitted.
Prosecutors have alleged the Null brothers, who are both 41, were close with Adam Fox, the convicted plot leader.
“Like, they’re willing to go die … if need be. They don’t want to die in vain though,” Fox said during a meeting where an FBI informant was present.
In preparation for the planned kidnapping, Molitor and the two brothers attended a training session in Luther, Michigan, where the plotters constructed a "shoot house" as a stand-in for Whitmer's vacation home, witnesses have testified.
The Nulls also took a ride with other men involved to see the governor's home in Elk Rapids, the AP reported.
“The assignment for that vehicle was to be a look out for ‘suspicious’ vehicles in Gov. Whitmer’s neighborhood and to interact with the other two vehicles participating in the surveillance by using hand-held radios,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.
Evidence shows Molitor, 39, was part of daytime surveillance of Whitmer's residence and rode and recorded video with Fox and an FBI informant, according to the AP.
Prosecutors allege Molitor said “he was ‘in’ on Fox’s plan for an extraction or ‘snatch and grab’ if it was done ‘professionally.'"
But Molitor has said publicly he was entrapped by the undercover FBI agents and informants, alleging they helped with firearms training and rides to the governor's property.
Prosecutors have said the men behind the foiled plot were upset about the Democrat's COVID-19 policies. The accused plotters were members of paramilitary groups and spoke of igniting a civil war, authorities wrote in court filings, according to the AP.
Evidence presented at other trials connected to the plot suggests the men planned to kidnap Whitmer and blow up a bridge to thwart law enforcement from helping her.
“These cases are very important in light of the times we live in,” said Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney in Michigan. “Acts of political violence have no place in a democracy.”
Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who were convicted in December, filed appeals last week, seeking to have their convictions reversed or to be given new trials, alleging a judge did not properly address allegations of jury misconduct. They have also accused a judge of placing unfair time limits during cross examination of witnesses.
