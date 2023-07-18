Filmmaker of Police Brutally Documentary Tased by Cops After Reporting Burglary at His Home: Lawsuit

A Black filmmaker and actor working on a documentary about police brutality is suing the Los Angeles Police Department after he called the police to report a burglary at his own home and was tased by cops.

Damien Smith, who is also an actor, filed a civil suit against the LAPD seeking damages for the Oct. 14, 2021, incident, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Smith said he arrived home around 12:30 a.m. to a stranger in his home who was wearing his grandfather’s watch and carrying a backpack. The actor slashed the man in the hand with a camping knife and then call 911. While he waited, the burglar lay on the floor and followed Smith’s instruction.

LAPD officers arrived an hour later and quickly pointed what seemed like guns at Smith, who was still holding the camping knife, according to the report.

“I dropped it,” Smith told the paper. “I complied to what the officers are telling me to do.”

Neighbors heard the commotion and tried to explain to the police that he was the resident of the apartment. Smith said he told cops multiple times, “I live here. I called 911."

Tiffany Wysinger, who lives above Smith, told the Times she "was screaming at the top of my lungs" trying to get the police to understand Smith was not the burglar.

“I see them with something drawn, and I scream at the top of my lungs, ‘He’s the resident!’ " she said.

"Then I hear a pop, and I start crying profusely thinking they killed Damien,” Wysinger said.

In the suit, Smith alleges police tased him around three times before they entered his apartment.

After he fell to the floor, the burglar dashed to his bedroom.

Officers handcuffed Smith and put him in the back of a police car for 15 minutes, his suit said.

“I’m like, ‘I’m the one who called you.’ They’re like, ‘Shut up,’ speaking to me very disrespectfully,” Smith said.

While cuffed in the car, he said the cops interrogated him and they only let him go after a medical technician requested his ID, which showed he was the resident.

Smith said the police didn’t apologize after letting him go.

“I believe there was a racial component to this whole situation, how the police treated me, how everything was executed,” the actor said. “I don’t think it would have gone down in this manner if I was not African American.”

Now, he’s struggling to work on his documentary.

“To do a documentary about policing, you have to deal with policing, and I’m traumatized by dealing with police,” he said. “Right now, it is really hard.”

The burglar, Demani Coats, was convicted after pleading no contest in July 2022, according to the Times.