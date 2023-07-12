FEC Filing Reveals Minnesota GOP is Broke

Recent filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) reveal that Minnesota’s Republican Party is financially struggling, with barely $54 cash on hand. Additionally, the state GOP has more than $335,000 in debt, according to the FEC paperwork filed in late June.

Other state GOPs also report a cash shortfall. For example, the Arizona Republican Party had less than $50,000 in its state and federal bank accounts earlier this year, Reuters reported. This is a stark contrast to four years ago when it held $770,000 — more than 15 times its current amount.

Earlier this week, Roger Hudson, deputy chief of staff for the Colorado House GOP, said the state’s Republican Party was hemorrhaging cash and had been asked to vacate its office spaces. The Colorado Republican Party shot back in a tweet reply to Hudson, accusing him of “spreading lies” and calling for his replacement.

These Minnesota GOP filings come amid a backdrop of a Democratic stronghold in the state passing a series of reforms. Minnesota is one of the few states that elected a Democratic trifecta in 2022, with the Democratic Party controlling the governor’s office and both state chambers of government. According to records maintained by the Minnesota Legislature, this marks the first time in nearly a decade that all three are held by the Democratic Party.

Minnesota Democrats have been working to pass a range of reforms this year, including laws designed to give workers better protections and strengthened regulations around abortion and reproductive rights.

Raw Story was the first to report news of the Minnesota GOP filings.