Fights and Penalties Linked to Earlier Death in NHL Players: Study

A medical study of over 6,000 former National Hockey League players from more than 50 years has found that enforcers with more fights often died earlier compared to their peers.

Enforcers are the players who “engage in fights to intimidate opponents or gain momentum for their team,” according to the study by Journal of the American Medical Association.

The high-profile, early deaths of NHL enforcers Rick Rypien, Derek Boogaard, Wade Belak, Steve Montador and Bob Probert drew attention to the potential impacts of fighting. Those enforcers died before they were 40, with the exception of Probert who died when he was 45.

The study found there wasn’t a difference in overall mortality rates between enforcers and controls. "However, being an enforcer was associated with dying approximately 10 years earlier and more frequently of suicide and drug overdose than matched controls," the study said.

The causes of death also varied between enforcers and other players. Of 331 players identified as enforcer-fighters, there were two deaths from neurodegenerative disorders, two drug overdoses, three suicides and four car crashes. There was only one crash death in comparison to the age-matched control group.

The study suggests “reemphasis on player safety and improving quality of life after a hockey career should renew discussion to make fighting a game misconduct penalty in the NHL.”