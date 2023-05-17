The Happiest Place on Earth wasn't living up to its name Monday, after a brawl erupted between two families wanting to snap photos in front of Walt Disney World's 100th Anniversary sign.

The chaotic scene unfolded just past the entrance gates to Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla.

Video footage of the familial fisticuffs was shared widely online. Sheriff's deputies can be seen intervening, and wrestling some family members to the ground at the theme park.

At least one person was treated at the scene for injuries.

FOX 35 in Orlando spoke to sheriff's deputies, who confirmed the bloody fight started when one of the families asked the other to move so that they could take a picture in front of the sign.

In the footage, the families can be seen struggling, with others trying to stop the fracas.

At least one man was knocked to the ground. FOX 35 reports one of the theme park's cast members also jumped in to break up the fight.

It was unclear Wednesday if any of those involved would be facing charges, or would be banned from the park.

Two of the individuals involved were escorted from the park, FOX 35 reports.

A spokesperson for the theme park could not be reached for comment.

Last year, one person was hospitalized after a fight broke out between two groups in the Fantasyland section of the park.