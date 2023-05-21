Police and firefighters responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash that left one dead in Palm City, Florida on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane crashed into a private ranch in the Florida community. The post said that “one person is confirmed to be deceased.”

A bystander attempting to help the pilot, who had become trapped in the wreckage, became injured in the process.

Police shared pictures of the plane, which appeared to be completely destroyed. The ground surrounding the crash was also scorched.

First responders are still accessing the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.