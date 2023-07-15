Fiery Meteor Streaks Across Sky in Southern States - The Messenger
Fiery Meteor Streaks Across Sky in Southern States

The American Meteor Society notes that meteor activity this week is expected to be more visible due to the phase of the moon

Published |Updated
Megan McCarthy
Nest camera footage of a meteor across the night sky captured by a WVUE viewer.Shelby Duhon / WVUE

Video captured by vehicle dashcams, Nest security cameras, and Ring Doorbells caught a late-night surprise in the sky visible in states from Florida to California.

WUVE in New Orleans, Louisiana reported that an apparent meteor was seen in the area around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, viewers shared some of the footage from their home security cameras with the station.

According to station meteorologist Amber Wheeler, viewers reported seeing the meteor light up the sky across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, with one report coming in from California.

The American Meteor Society notes that meteor activity this week is expected to be more visible, due to the current waning crescent phase of the moon leaving the sky darker than during other phases. The new moon will arrive on July 17th.

