Fiery Meteor Streaks Across Sky in Southern States

Video captured by vehicle dashcams, Nest security cameras, and Ring Doorbells caught a late-night surprise in the sky visible in states from Florida to California.
WUVE in New Orleans, Louisiana reported that an apparent meteor was seen in the area around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, viewers shared some of the footage from their home security cameras with the station.
- This Stunning Meteor Shower Is About To Peak — Here’s How To See It
- Great Balls of Fire! Get Ready for Sizzling Meteor Showers
- WATCH: Airport Camera Captures Green Meteor Exploding Over Australia
- See It: New Video Released of Flash in Nevada Sky That Sparked ‘Alien’ in Backyard Call
- Why Meteor Remnants Matter for National Security
According to station meteorologist Amber Wheeler, viewers reported seeing the meteor light up the sky across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, with one report coming in from California.
The American Meteor Society notes that meteor activity this week is expected to be more visible, due to the current waning crescent phase of the moon leaving the sky darker than during other phases. The new moon will arrive on July 17th.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews