Fiancee Helps Lead Police to the Buried Body of the Man He Killed

A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after his fiancé helped police gather evidence against him in connection to the 2017 death of a charity cyclist.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Alexander McKellar admitted to his fiancé Caroline Muirhead in 2020 that he killed cyclist Tony Parsons and then hid his body for years with the help of his twin brother.

Upon hearing the news, she told The Daily Mail that she: “was in shock, frozen almost. I didn’t know what to believe. This man I thought I could be with for the rest of my life had just told me he was a killer. I didn’t know what to do.”

The incident took place in September 2017, when McKellar and his brother Robert McKellar were driving along the A82 in Argyll, Scotland. Intoxicated, they struck down and killed Parsons, who was in the middle of a 104-mile bike ride fundraising for prostate cancer research. Parsons had survived the disease and wanted to bike for the charity to "give something back".

McKeller not only admitted his crime to Muirhead but took her to the grave site. She cleverly dropped an empty energy drink can at the site to mark the body's location for authorities.

Even after receiving numerous tips, officials said if it hadn’t been for Muirhead’s revelation Parson’s body would likely not have been found.

According to Sky News, the brothers were due to stand trial last month but McKeller pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

His brother, Robert, has been sentenced to five years and three months behind bars for helping McKeller bury Parsons’ body and disposing of evidence linking his brother to the crime.

Despite helping police gather information for months, Muirhead says authorities "terrorized" her and "intimidated" her for continued information, negatively impacting her quality of life.

“I have not just been manipulated by being lied to. I've been violated. I've been abused and taken advantage of,” she said of the police. “I literally gave them as much as I could above and beyond. They never saw me as a human. They terrorized me. They intimidated me. They took me out of my job. Here I am, I've lost my job. I've lost my possessions. My family are terrified.”

She claims authorities leaked information to the town while the case was ongoing, and she became a target of locals. In one incident shared with The Daily Mail, Muirhead said patrons at a local pub stared at and spat at her. She also says people knew about the energy drink, a Red Bull, that she used to mark the gravesite to authorities.

She alleges a bartender even asked if she wanted a "Red Bull sugar free like the gravesite?"

Muirhead told Sky News, she fears a revenge attack once Mckellar is freed and noted that she has been offered 24-hour security cameras at her parents' Glasgow home.