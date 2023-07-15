Few Americans Know About 988 Suicide Hotline One Year After Launch

Despite the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's transformation of its 10-digit number to 988, nationwide surveys have found that a large percentage of Americans are not familiar with the change and with the services provided by the hotline.

The new number 988 became the dialing code for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in July 2022.

The goal was to provide a broader range of services for mental health crises and decrease dependence on law enforcement intervention.

Since then, the outlet reported over 5 million calls, chats and texts had been routed to the service, representing an increase of 66% compared to the previous 12 months.

But many callers mistakenly believe that contacting 988 will dispatch emergency services like 911.

A National Alliance on Mental Illness survey found that only 17% of Americans are very or somewhat familiar with the 988 line, reported the New York Tiimes.

Additionally, a May study by Pew found that only 13% of adults in the United States said they had heard of the crisis hotline.

The lack of awareness about the service is due to the absence of a public relations campaign, as no federal funding was allocated for this purpose last year, the Times noted.

But there are plans to address the issue.

Vibrant Emotional Health, the organization managing the Lifeline, plans to launch a campaign in the fall to raise awareness and address disparities in knowledge about 988 among different demographic groups.

In 2021, approximately 48,000 Americans lost their lives to suicide, the equivalent of nearly one death every 11 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.