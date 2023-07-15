Few Americans Know About 988 Suicide Hotline One Year After Launch

Despite the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's transformation of its 10-digit number to 988, nationwide surveys have found that a large percentage of Americans are not familiar with the change and with the services provided by the hotline.
The new number 988 became the dialing code for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in July 2022.
The goal was to provide a broader range of services for mental health crises and decrease dependence on law enforcement intervention.
Since then, the outlet reported over 5 million calls, chats and texts had been routed to the service, representing an increase of 66% compared to the previous 12 months.
- ‘How Not to Kill Yourself’: Man Who Survived 10 Suicide Attempts Defies Stigma in New Book
- U.S. suicide rates rose again in 2021, ending a brief decline during the covid pandemic
- Teen ER Visits for Mental Health Problems Dropped Last Year
- New Details Revealed about Jail Suicide of Pedophile Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein
- Ozempic to Be Investigated in Europe After Reports of Suicidal Thoughts
But many callers mistakenly believe that contacting 988 will dispatch emergency services like 911.
A National Alliance on Mental Illness survey found that only 17% of Americans are very or somewhat familiar with the 988 line, reported the New York Tiimes.
Additionally, a May study by Pew found that only 13% of adults in the United States said they had heard of the crisis hotline.
The lack of awareness about the service is due to the absence of a public relations campaign, as no federal funding was allocated for this purpose last year, the Times noted.
But there are plans to address the issue.
Vibrant Emotional Health, the organization managing the Lifeline, plans to launch a campaign in the fall to raise awareness and address disparities in knowledge about 988 among different demographic groups.
In 2021, approximately 48,000 Americans lost their lives to suicide, the equivalent of nearly one death every 11 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews