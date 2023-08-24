Festivalgoers Who Get a Tattoo of Austria’s Train Pass Will Receive Free Year of Travel - The Messenger
Festivalgoers Who Get a Tattoo of Austria’s Train Pass Will Receive Free Year of Travel

The pass typically costs about $1,200, which equates to a little over $3 per day

Nick Gallagher
For about $1,200, the Klimaticket gives Austrian residents unlimited access to most public transportation for a full year.Simon Legner/Wikimedia

Austria's climate minister asks residents to adorn their bodies with a tattoo that reads "Klimaticket," referring to the year-long pass that allows citizens to use public transportation for an entire year in exchange for a free pass of their own.

Leonore Gewessler, a lawmaker from the left-leaning Green Alternative party, has so far appeared at two different music festivals this summer with a banner that reads "Action that gets under your skin." Already, six people — three at each festival — have taken her up on the deal.

The offer is valid only for the first three people at each location who agree to be tattooed with the phrase, and festivalgoers can receive a host of public-transportation-related tattoos for free as a part of the initiative. Approximately 10 people each day have opted to get tattoos.

A new initiative allows music festival attendees in Austria to receive free public-transportation-themed tattoos to promote the country's year-long travel pass.
A new initiative allows music festival attendees in Austria to receive free public-transportation-themed tattoos to promote the country's year-long travel pass.KlimatTicket/Instagram

The pass typically costs about $1,200, which equates to a little over $3 per day. Of the country's 9 million residents, just 245,000 have the year-long pass, which grants access to most of the country's trains, according to EuroNews.

Most recently, Gewessler attended the Frequency Festival in Sankt Pölten. She wore a Klimaticket tattoo herself but admitted it was only temporary.

Henrike Brandstötter, a politician with the liberal NEOS party, took to X to criticize the initiative, arguing the "questionable tattoos, often created spontaneously in a party mood," were no way to promote green policies.

In response to criticism, Gewessler reportedly told a local TV station that the tattoos are "only done during daylight" and that only "people over the age of 18" are allowed to participate.

