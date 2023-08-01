Festival with Campaign Against Sexual Violence Being Investigated for Attempted Murder, Rapes

French authorities have opened four investigations into suspected rapes and another into an attempted murder at a popular festival called Fetes de Bayonne, which included a campaign against sexual violence.

Bayonne deputy prosecutor Caroline Parizel said suspects have not yet been identified in any of the incidents, AFP reported. She added, however, that there was "clearly established" evidence in some of the reported rapes.

The attempted murder case is related to an attack on a 46-year-old man by three people.

The man was reportedly jumped as he returned home to downtown Bayonne on the first evening of the festival. He was in a medically induced coma, according to Euro Day.

Fetes de Bayonne is an annual event on the Atlantic coast and is one of France's biggest summer festivals. It drew more than a million people this year.

It includes concerts, a bull run and a day dedicated to children's events.

Efforts have been made in recent years to prevent sexual violence at the festival. They include a social media campaign in the weeks leading up to the event, working with bars on safety and security cameras being mounted in public places.

In 2022, two men aged 25 and 19 were indicted for the rape of a 27-year-old woman during the event.