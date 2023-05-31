Dr. Morris Wortman, a fertility doctor accused of impregnating several patients with his own sperm, died in a crash of a plane he had built himself.
The crash occurred on May 28 in Yates, New York, with Wortman as a passenger. The pilot, Earl Luce Jr., also lost his life in the incident, according to a press release from Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke.
While the crash is still under investigation, the press release indicates that "the wings of the aircraft detached from the fuselage, falling to the ground in an orchard." The New York Post reported that Luce had constructed the plane himself.
Aged 72, Wortman was a renowned OB-GYN in Western New York for many years. However, he drew controversy when sued in 2021 by a patient's daughter. The plaintiff alleged that in the 1980s, Wortman used his own sperm for her mother's insemination, claiming it was from a local medical student.
DNA genealogy tests revealed she had at least nine half-siblings, as mentioned in the medical malpractice lawsuit. The link was confirmed via DNA testing with a daughter from Wortman's first marriage. The civil lawsuit is still pending in Monroe County Court.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews