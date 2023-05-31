The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane Crash

    Dr. Morris Wortman was a passenger on the flight in Yates, New York

    Blake Harper
    Dr. Morris Wortman, a fertility doctor accused of impregnating several patients with his own sperm, died in a crash of a plane he had built himself.

    The crash occurred on May 28 in Yates, New York, with Wortman as a passenger. The pilot, Earl Luce Jr., also lost his life in the incident, according to a press release from Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke.

    While the crash is still under investigation, the press release indicates that "the wings of the aircraft detached from the fuselage, falling to the ground in an orchard." The New York Post reported that Luce had constructed the plane himself.

    Aged 72, Wortman was a renowned OB-GYN in Western New York for many years. However, he drew controversy when sued in 2021 by a patient's daughter. The plaintiff alleged that in the 1980s, Wortman used his own sperm for her mother's insemination, claiming it was from a local medical student.

    DNA genealogy tests revealed she had at least nine half-siblings, as mentioned in the medical malpractice lawsuit. The link was confirmed via DNA testing with a daughter from Wortman's first marriage. The civil lawsuit is still pending in Monroe County Court.

