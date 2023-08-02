Fertility Clinic Injects Patient with Acid in Horrific Medical Mix-Up - The Messenger
Fertility Clinic Injects Patient with Acid in Horrific Medical Mix-Up

The patient is suing the clinic for the 'unthinkable' mistake

Blake Harper
A woman is suing a fertility treatment center in Pennsylvania after she was accidentally injected with trichloroacetic acid.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Christine (identified only by her first name) visited Main Line Fertility in 2022 for a check-up on her fallopian tubes for potential blockages. The 33-year-old received an injection that was supposed to be saline but instead turned out to be trichloroacetic acid, which is classified as a hazardous substance.

"I kept saying, 'Something is off,'" Christine explained. "'Something is wrong. Is it supposed to burn?'"

According to Christine's attorney, Robert S. Miller, this "unthinkable" mistake resulted in "white blotches" inside her reproductive tract, burning down her uterine lining, and damage from her fallopian tube to her colon.

Main Line Fertility said that Christine would not have to pay for the procedure, but she ended up receiving a bill monthly for over $530.

Christine and her husband, Jason, filed a lawsuit against Main Line Fertility and Dr. Allison Bloom, who administered the injection. However, Main Line said that Bloom was not responsible for the acid being in the room and did not refill the syringe.

