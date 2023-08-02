Fertility Clinic Injects Patient with Acid in Horrific Medical Mix-Up
The patient is suing the clinic for the 'unthinkable' mistake
A woman is suing a fertility treatment center in Pennsylvania after she was accidentally injected with trichloroacetic acid.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Christine (identified only by her first name) visited Main Line Fertility in 2022 for a check-up on her fallopian tubes for potential blockages. The 33-year-old received an injection that was supposed to be saline but instead turned out to be trichloroacetic acid, which is classified as a hazardous substance.
"I kept saying, 'Something is off,'" Christine explained. "'Something is wrong. Is it supposed to burn?'"
According to Christine's attorney, Robert S. Miller, this "unthinkable" mistake resulted in "white blotches" inside her reproductive tract, burning down her uterine lining, and damage from her fallopian tube to her colon.
- Woman Accused of Impersonating Doctor and Prescribing Patients Medication
- Miami Surgeon Accused of Injecting Blood with Plastic Beads into Liposuction Patient
- Celebrated Surgeon Shot and Killed by Patient Inside His Clinic
- A Majority of Ozempic, Wegovy, Patients Stop Using the Medication After Only a Year, Likely Regaining Lost Weight
- Nonprofit Midwest Health System Reportedly Halting Care for Patients with Unpaid Medical Bills
Main Line Fertility said that Christine would not have to pay for the procedure, but she ended up receiving a bill monthly for over $530.
Christine and her husband, Jason, filed a lawsuit against Main Line Fertility and Dr. Allison Bloom, who administered the injection. However, Main Line said that Bloom was not responsible for the acid being in the room and did not refill the syringe.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’News
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech