Female Neighbors Say Man Walking Around Nude in His Apartment Across the Street Is Harassing Them

Residents in a Chicago high-rise have accused a man of repeatedly exposing himself by walking around his own apartment without the shades drawn, creating a "nightmare" that has reportedly gone on for years, local station WGN-TV reported.



The unidentified man occasionally gestures at the women, mirrors their movements from across the street, or holds up signs, including one that allegedly said "come over."



Residents' footage shows the man, estimated to be about 70 years old, wearing only white sneakers and wandering throughout his apartment.

Female residents have complained to the neighboring building, but the management company said there's little it can do because the resident was in the privacy of his own home during each of the incidents. Police used the same argument to explain why they had not investigated. His window is not visible from the street.



"Twenty-four-seven he's nude in his unit," resident Kaitlyn Bryniarski told WGN. "For 10-to-15 minutes a day he will go near the windows and expose himself and touch himself."



Bryniarski said she has considered selling her own apartment, which sits directly across the street from the man's unit, which has sprawling floor-to-ceiling windows. She even tried confronting the man in the lobby of his apartment building, but she said that his behavior didn't change.

Kaitlyn Bryniarski confronts the suspected man in the lobby of his apartment unit. WGN-TV/Screenshot

A different resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said she estimated that the man had exposed himself nearly 70 times across the last 10 months, although the problem has gone on for much longer than that.



“There’d be times he’d make eye contact with me or hold up a sign of some kind,” the resident said. “And then he would walk with me. If I would go to my bedroom, he would go into his other room so he could follow where I was going.”



Maggie Mendenhall Casey, a former prosecutor for the Cook County State's Attorney's office, disputed authorities' claims that the man couldn't be charged with a crime.



Public indecency applies even when someone is inside his own home, as long as it's somewhere "you can reasonably be expected to be seen by others," Casey told WGN.



WGN confronted the man last month, and he swore he would lower his blinds in the future so that nearby residents wouldn't see his nude escapades.



Even still, women in surrounding units say that while he has stopped interacting with them directly he continues to wander around his apartment nude and in full view.