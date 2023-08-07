Female Fighters Slam Sexism, Harassment in Ukrainian Forces

Female fighters among Ukrainian forces battling the Russians are increasingly speaking up to decry the sexism, harassment and lack of respect amid the troops.

“I would say we have to fight two enemies at once,” platoon Sgt. Nadiya Haran, 27, told the Guardian. “One being Russia, obviously. And the other one is the stereotypes and the stigma that you face every single day."

She said the only time and place she didn't experience that stigma was battling Russians on the frontline "because everyone was so freaking busy fighting for their country.”

There are approximately 60,000 women serving in Ukraine’s armed forces; 5,000 are on the frontline, notes the Guardian. Some 100 of them have died fighting the Russians.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense often capitalizes on the image of brave women fighting alongside men to protect their country.

There is no conscription in the country for female fighters, so they are all volunteers.

But many women complain that consideration of their needs — such as uniforms that fit, access to doctors who know about women's medical needs, career development — and respect is sorely lacking, they told the Guardian.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry last month launches final live-fire test for new combat uniforms designed to fit women. Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

One male soldier admitted that female troops are not often taken seriously.

“We have NATO standards but a Soviet system and mentality,” he told the Guardian.

Attitude is the biggest issue, according to female fighters. Haran said she has been told by a senior officer that her "place was in the kitchen.”

She also recounted the case of a female medic who filed a sexual harassment report that included witnesses.

But the "men refused to testify on her behalf and her commander threatened to put her in a [mental health] facility" because of the report, Haran said.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry did not respond to the Guardian's request for comment.

Regardless of the struggle, Haran and other women hold out hope for change, the news outlet reported.

“Despite all of this stuff, we’re fighting it off every day and we’re achieving something, we’re getting through this, we’re getting better," Haran said.