FEMA Workers in Luxury Hotels on Maui Infuriates Survivors of Devastating Fires

Those who survived the cataclysmic wild fires that have rendered parts of Maui unrecognizable have been forced to endure a lot: death, uncertainty, heartbreak, and devastation. They've dealt with desperate looters, the loss of beloved pets, repugnant predatory lenders, and have been forced to sleep in their cars for up to 12 hours, waiting for police to reopen roads.

Now, Maui's residents — many of whom lost their homes to the fast-moving fires — are incensed after learning FEMA workers responding to the disaster are staying in five-star resorts.

A segment on Fox News focused on pictures obtained by the Daily Mail that seemed to depict FEMA workers relaxing in luxury — even enjoying cocktails at a hotel's bar.

Another photo that stirred rancor shows FEMA workers on their laptops at the Fairmont Kea Lani, where suites run over $1,000 a night.

Darrell Habisch, a FEMA spokesman, spoke to Hawaii News Now, and dismissed reports workers were using their stays in Maui as mini-vacations.

Habisch said that the struggling hotels and resorts reached out to help, and that all agreed to house the workers during the recovery at the current government rate of $345 a night.

"FEMA personnel and responders are not here on vacation," asserted Habisch. "We're all here for the residents of Maui and the survivors of this terrible, terrible incident."

Habisch also said none of FEMA's people are "not taking away hotel rooms from any survivors at all," and said if need be, "we will move out and live in tents. And believe me, we do that so that the available hotels are used for survivors and their families."

Those in need of housing should register at FEMA's Disaster Recovery Center at UH’s Maui College or call their 24-hour hotline at 1-800-621-3362.