Maui Wildfire Search and Rescue Operations are 78% Complete: FEMA Administrator

Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell’s appeared on three of the Sunday morning talk shows — "State of the Union", "Face the Nation" and "This Week" — on a day when the nation is dealing with two major natural disasters.

While Hawaii struggles to emerge from a devastating wildfire that leveled the Maui town of Lahaina, California is preparing for an unusual west coast tropical storm forecast to hit this afternoon.

The Maui wildfire has already become the deadliest fire in modern U.S. history, and there are still reports of upwards of 1,000 people missing.

Criswell told reporters on Sunday that search and rescue operations on Maui are almost 80% complete — though an unknown amount of people are still unaccounted for in the aftermath of the deadly wildfires.

“The update that I got last evening is that right now the search efforts are 78% complete in Lahaina town ,” Criswell said on ABC's This Week.

"We continue to have our teams on the ground going through all the structures that were lost as a result of this fire."

Criswell told CNN's State of the Union that the reported number of missing people comes from estimates from the Hawaiian governor and other local officials, not from the federal government.

She added that there were “a lot of different reasons” why people may still be missing almost two weeks after the fire occurred.

“We’re accounting for everyone who was reported as missing,” she said. “They could be staying with family and friends and we haven’t been able to contact them yet.”

Criswell reiterated that FEMA would be taking its lead from the local and state authorities in a later appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation.

She said that the federal government would work to ensure that the reconstruction of Lahaina in the aftermath of the fire would reflect the desires of Lahaina natives and not outsiders. This approach echoes concerns that Hawaiian Governor Josh Green has expressed about non-local property buyers looking to take advantage of the disaster.

When asked about how possible budget tightening might impact the department's response to future disasters, Criswell explained that FEMA could push some relief projects into the new fiscal year if the administration's disaster relief funds get close to being depleted.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell speaks on ABC's This Week. ABC

"We will start to move some of our recovery projects and delay them," she told "Face the Nation."

"We can assure that we have enough funding to support any responses to do life-saving, life-sustaining needs for any of these [storm] systems that are developing."

The FEMA administrator told "Face the Nation" that climate change has exacerbated extreme weather conditions and that within the last decade, natural disasters have become noticeably more "intense" and "complex."

"We are working very hard with all of our local and state officials to better anticipate and understand what the risk landscape is going to look like," she said.

In the same interview, she described California as a “very capable” state, with plenty of resources but added that the federal government was prepared to help respond to Hurricane Hilary.

“If it does exceed what their capability is, we're going to have additional search-and-rescue teams and commodities on hand,” she said.

When asked by CNN's Kasie Hunt on State of the Union whether or not she agreed with criticism that the President Joe Biden had taken too long to comment on the Maui wildfires, Criswell responded that he asked her to go to the scene and that she had kept him informed about what he needed to know.

"The president directed me to go to Maui to assess damage," she said. "And then I report back to the president."

Criswell confirmed she will be joining Biden's visit to Maui tomorrow to see the damage himself.