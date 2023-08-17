Felon Who Shot Pregnant North Carolina Woman in the Head During Alleged Road Rage Incident Gets 10 Years

A felon convicted of shooting a pregnant woman in the head during a road rage incident has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on ammunition-related charges.

Tyler Mack Kirby pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition by a felon relating to the shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, as stated in a news release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

This conviction is classified as a federal offense.

“This felon shot a pregnant woman in the back of the head in an act of senseless violence while she simply rode in a car,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Make no mistake, this U.S. Attorney’s Office will take action against any felon who engages in gun violence in Raleigh or elsewhere. We are partnering with law enforcement to prioritize prosecutions against dangerous trigger-pullers who illegally use and carry guns.”

The release detailed that on August 25, 2022, a disagreement between passengers in Kirby’s car and another vehicle over “perceived driving errors” led to the shooting. Kirby, aged 27, fired a single shot into the rear of the victim's car, hitting a pregnant woman in the head. While Kirby initially escaped the scene, he was later apprehended by the police.

The victim fortunately survived.

State charges related to the shooting, such as discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious injury, evasion from arrest using a vehicle, and felonious possession of a firearm, are still under consideration by authorities.

After serving his 10-year prison term, Kirby will undergo three years of supervised release.