Fellow Inmate Arrested For Helping Accused Murderer Spring From Prison

Another inmate has been charged with helping 24-year-old Nasir Grant and 18-year-old Ameen Hurst escape from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

Authorities charged 35-year-old Jose Flores-Huerta with criminal conspiracy and escape. Flores-Hurta was already behind bars after allegedly participating in a fatal beating in 2021.

The police have already apprehended one of the escaped inmates. Grant, who disguised himself as a Muslim woman to avoid detection, was arrested on Friday evening in Philadelphia. The other escaped inmate, Hurst, remains at large.

There is currently a $25,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of Hurst, who was charged with four murders.

Hurst and Grant escaped from prison on May 7. Video footage shows them cutting a hole into a fence and then escaping through the hole. The pair were missing for almost 24 hours before the prison staff noticed.

In addition to Flores-Huerta, 21-year-old Xianni Stalling was arrested by US Marshals for allegedly assisting in the breakout.

This was the first breakout to occur in the Philadelphia prison system since 2010.



