Dianne Feinstein’s Illness Reportedly More Serious Than Previously Revealed
The California senator, 89, reportedly suffered more shingles complications than those she had so far made public.
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, suffered more medical complications while recovering from the shingles during her two-month absence from the Senate than the public was previously made aware of, the New York Times reported Thursday.
In February, the Democratic lawmaker was hospitalized for shingles, which spread to her neck and face — developments that resulted in balance and vision issues and Ramsay Hunt syndrome, causing her to suffer facial paralysis, the Times reported.
The virus also resulted in encephalitis — a rare shingles complication, two people familiar with Feinstein's diagnosis told the newspaper. The condition was not previously disclosed by Feinstein's staff.
Post-shingles encephalitis can cause language and memory problems, episodes of confusion, mood disorders, sleep disorders, mobility issues, and headaches, according to the Times.
When she returned to Washington last week, Feinstein appeared to be struggling to keep pace with her senatorial duties, the newspaper reported.
But in a statement to the Times, Feinstein said she is continuing to work.
“I’m back in Washington, voting and attending committee meetings while I recover from complications related to a shingles diagnosis," the senator said in a statement her office provided to the newspaper.
"I continue to work and get results for California.”
Feinstein's long absence this year had prompted debate about whether the six-term lawmaker should resign. Feinstein has said before that she will retire at the end of her current term next year.
