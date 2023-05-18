The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Dianne Feinstein’s Illness Reportedly More Serious Than Previously Revealed

    The California senator, 89, reportedly suffered more shingles complications than those she had so far made public.

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, suffered more medical complications while recovering from the shingles during her two-month absence from the Senate than the public was previously made aware of, the New York Times reported Thursday.

    In February, the Democratic lawmaker was hospitalized for shingles, which spread to her neck and face — developments that resulted in balance and vision issues and Ramsay Hunt syndrome, causing her to suffer facial paralysis, the Times reported.

    The virus also resulted in encephalitis — a rare shingles complication, two people familiar with Feinstein's diagnosis told the newspaper. The condition was not previously disclosed by Feinstein's staff.

    Post-shingles encephalitis can cause language and memory problems, episodes of confusion, mood disorders, sleep disorders, mobility issues, and headaches, according to the Times.

    Read More
    Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) attends a business hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill May 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.
    Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) attends a business hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill May 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.

    When she returned to Washington last week, Feinstein appeared to be struggling to keep pace with her senatorial duties, the newspaper reported.

    But in a statement to the Times, Feinstein said she is continuing to work.

    “I’m back in Washington, voting and attending committee meetings while I recover from complications related to a shingles diagnosis," the senator said in a statement her office provided to the newspaper.

    "I continue to work and get results for California.”

    Feinstein's long absence this year had prompted debate about whether the six-term lawmaker should resign. Feinstein has said before that she will retire at the end of her current term next year.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.