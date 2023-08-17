Feeling a Little Off? The Upcoming Mercury Retrograde Will Make it Seem Worse

Mercury, the planet astrologists say rules communication, is about to go into retrograde. From Aug. 23 to Sept. 14, the planet will appear to be in retrograde motion, and astrologists say it's a good time to reflect on the past and understand any confusion or delays, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

"Mercury retrograde" happens when the planet appears to be reversing its direction to do an orbital optical illusion. Mercury takes around 88 days to orbit the Sun, compared to the 365 days it takes Earth to orbit, and appears to move backward when it moves slower — like a slower car appears to move backward when a faster car passes it in the next lane.

Astronomers call this an "apparent retrograde motion," and astrologists call it bad news.

Whether you believe the alignment or speed of the planets has any effect on your life or not, astrologists suggest taking it easy during this period because things may seem a little wonky.

According to Almanac, the best advice one can follow during this time is to “try to remain flexible, patient, and understanding, allow extra time for travel, and avoid signing onto any new contracts" because the retrograde has a reputation for interfering with communication, be it verbal or written, and with travel and logistics.

This upcoming retrograde is the second of the year – of four total this year – and is hitting during the sign of Virgo, which W Magazine author Cole Prots said is a “favorable starting point.”

“Virgo naturally governs Mercury, so our planet of communication and intellect begins this retrograde in its comfort zone,” Prots wrote. “While the usual Mercurial themes like communication, intellect, understanding, and relationships come to the forefront, Virgo’s methodical energy steps in, urging us to be meticulous and perceptive.”

Astrologists typically expect chaos during these periods, according to Almanac. Since Mercury rules communication and transportation, astrologists warn of an influx of frustration around those domains.

Almanac author Catherine Boeckmann suggests putting off big decisions until after retrograde.

“​​Review projects and plans at these times, but wait until Mercury is direct again to make any final decisions, Broechmann wrote. “You can’t stop your life but plan ahead, have backup plans, and be prepared for people’s shorter fuses and miscommunication.”