Feds Urge Judge to Lock Up Ex-Mozambique Minster After Extradition in $2B ‘Tuna Bond’ Fraud

A former African finance minister is appearing in a New York City courtroom Thursday to face charges in a $2 billion fraud scheme involving the tuna industry that plunged his country into economic crisis.
Manuel Chang, who was Mozambique's chief financial officer from 2005 to 2015, was extradited Wednesday from South Africa, where he was arrested in December 2018.
Brooklyn federal prosecutors want him locked up because Mozambique has no extradition treaty with the U.S., posing a "serious risk of flight, "according to court papers filed Thursday.
"Indeed, if released on bail, the defendant only has to walk into the permanent mission of Mozambique in Manhattan to potentially avoid prosecution,” prosecutors wrote.
Chang's lawyer plans to ask that he be released on a $1 million bond with an ankle bracelet to ensure he remains in the New York City area while awaiting trial, according to the filing.
Defense lawyer Adam Ford told the Associated Press that Chang was “relieved to have finally gotten to America where he can confront the baseless charges against him.”
"He looks forward to his day in court and expects to be fully vindicated,” Ford said in an email.
Chang is accused of pocketing at least $5 million in bribes in a scheme that allegedly scammed investors in the U.S. and elsewhere into funding loans for the purported purchase of fishing vessels and naval patrol boats.
The "tuna bond scandal" erupted in 2016 when the debts were revealed and the International Monetary Fund withdrew its support for Mozambique, causing the country's currency to collapse and crashing the economy.
Chang was initially indicted in 2018 by a Brooklyn federal grand jury.
A superseding indictment handed up the following year charged him and five co-defendants.
In a letter last month, Chang's defense lawyer asked Judge Nicholas Garaufis to dismiss the case against him on grounds that he hadn't received a speedy trial.
Ford also noted that a jury in 2019 acquitted co-defendant Jean Boustani, a Lebanese citizen who worked for the Privinvest Group, a shipbuilding company based in the United Arab Emirates.
“Mr. Chang is confident that, if he were ever tried in the United States, a jury would reach a similar result,” Ford wrote.
