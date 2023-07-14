Feds Tracing Crypto Cash Used by Mexican Cartels That Sell Fentanyl - The Messenger
Feds Tracing Crypto Cash Used by Mexican Cartels That Sell Fentanyl

DHS using forensic accounting to trace crypto used to buy fentanyl's ingredients

Aysha Qamar
Factory-made pills tainted by fentanylGetty Images

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is upping efforts to stop fentanyl and the chemicals used to make it from entering the U.S., agency officials told NBC News.

By tracing cryptocurrency used by Mexican cartels, the agency “is seeking to hold individuals accountable, seizing their property and also interdicting and interrupting their financial flow,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday.

According to Families Against Fentanyl and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is the number one killer of Americans aged 18 to 45. The synthetic opioid claims the lives of more than 70,000 Americans annually.

Because China is the largest supplier of the precursor chemicals needed for the drug's manufacture, Mayorkas told NBC the Biden administration is negotiating directly with China.

“We’re hoping that the negotiations that we are commencing with China’s representatives will actually create some space for us to address with our Chinese counterparts the scourge of fentanyl precursors,” Mayorkas said. 

DHS first announced its move to stop the manufacture and distribution of fentanyl in Mexico in April. Since then, more than 10,000 pounds of the drug were seized by Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations and 284 people were arrested, according to a May press release.

The agency hopes to nip fentanyl production in the bud by using forensic accounting to trace the crypto used to buy the precursor chemicals.

According to NBC, in addition to using cryptocurrency as a method of stopping fentanyl from entering the country, CBP is also working on tracking pill presses entering the U.S. 

Pill presses are when a drug is made into powder and then packaged to look like common pharmaceuticals. Such drugs have been confiscated at major U.S. airports, including New York's JFK, NBC reported.

