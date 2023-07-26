Sam Bankman-Fried Could Be Sent Back to Jail After Feds Accuse Him of Trying to Intimidate Ex-Lover

Disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried avoided getting locked up Wednesday after being accused of witness tampering for allegedly trying to intimidate a former lover who's set to testify against him.

Manhattan federal Judge Lewis Kaplan held off ruling on federal prosecutors' request to revoke Bankman-Fried's $250 million bond over allegations he leaked letters sent to him by Caroline Ellison, who's expected to serve as their star witness.

“I’m very mindful of the government’s interest in this issue," Kaplan said.

"I say to the defendant: Mr. Bankman-Fried, you better take it seriously. too.”

The judge also said he would sign a gag order prepared by prosecutors and would add language to bar the 31-year-old FTX founder from speaking to the news media until the matter of his bond was resolved.

Earlier, Manhattan Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon accused Bankman-Fried of leaking Ellison's letters to the New York Times, which published excerpts last week.

Sassoon called it "an escalation of an ongoing campaign with the press that has crossed a line."

“The only intent or explanation for sharing these private writings was to intimidate Ms. Ellison, who is poised to testify in two months," she said.

Sam Bankman-Fried (left) was accused of trying to intimidate his ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison, who is set to testify against him. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Caroline Ellison/Twitter

Sassoon also said authorities have logged more than 500 phone calls between Bankman-Fried and author Michael Lewis, who's been working since 2021 on a book about the former wunderkind founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

Lewis' book, “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon,” is set for publication on Oct. 3, one day after the scheduled start of Bankman-Fried's fraud trial.

Defense lawyer Mark Cohen said he only learned prosecutors would seek to have his client locked up one minute before the court session started.

Cohen also said there wasn't probable cause to believe Bankman-Fried had violated the terms of his release from custody by allegedly committing a crime while free on bond.

Kaplan told both sides to submit written arguments with deadlines that run through Aug. 3

Ellison, the former CEO of the Alameda Research hedge fund, pleaded guilty in December to her role in the alleged fraud that led to the collapse of FTX and agreed to testify against her ex-boyfriend in a bid for leniency.

In the documents reported by the Times, she described how her on-and-off romantic relationship with Bankman-Fried affected her work at the hedge fund, which was closely tied to FTX

“I have been feeling pretty unhappy and overwhelmed with my job,” Ellison wrote in February 2022, according to the Times.

“At the end of the day I can’t wait to go home and turn off my phone and have a drink and get away from it all.”

She added in another letter addressed to Bankman-Fried that one of their breakups “significantly decreased my excitement about Alameda.”

Alameda's risky investments using FTX customers' money were allegedly at the center of FTX's collapse and Bankman-Fried's downfall.