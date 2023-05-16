Ex Apple Engineer Who Fled to China Among Those Charged With Stealing Corporate Secrets

An Apple software engineer allegedly downloaded the company's entire source code for self-driving cars and other autonomous programs while also working for a Chinese competitor, according to federal charges announced Tuesday.
Weibao Wang is among several accused by federal law enforcement officials on Tuesday of working to worked to pass sensitive business and military information to U.S. adversaries, including China, Iran and Russia.
U.S. Attorneys from New York, California, and Arizona announced the charges alongside officials from the Department of Commerce and the Justice Department’s headquarters in Washington.
Wang was charged in the Northern District of California — which includes the San Francisco Bay Area — with theft and attempted theft of trade secrets from the company.
Authorities believe the software engineer accepted a job at a company in China that was working to develop self-driving cars at the same time he was working for Apple.
The FBI searched his home and discovered the source code for Apple's entire autonomous systems project, U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey said.
The suspect fled to China before he could be arrested in the case.
The cases were investigated by the Justice Department's "disruptive technology strike force" and included charges against suspects who allegedly stole secrets from Apple as well as information about self-driving cars and quantum technology.
In New York, federal prosecutors charged a Chinese national, Xiangjiang Qiao, who allegedly conspired to send “isostatic graphite” to Iran. The material is used in the nose tip of intercontinental ballistic missiles.
“The Iranian regime of terror and repression, and those who facilitate it, pose a grave threat to our national security,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said at the press conference Tuesday.
In Arizona, two Russian nationals, Oleg Patsulya and Vasilii Besedin, were charged last week with conspiring to send aircraft parts to Russia in violation of US laws.
“These charges demonstrate the Justice Department’s commitment to preventing sensitive technology from falling into the hands of foreign adversaries, including Russia, China, and Iran," Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said.
