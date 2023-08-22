FedEx Driver Fired One Year After Saying He Was Shot, Chased by Two White Men

A Black FedEx driver was fired from his job, 18 months after he said that two white men attacked him while he was working.

D’Monterrio Gibson, 25, says he received the email about his termination just days after the Mississippi courts declared a mistrial for his alleged attackers.

“I honestly feel disrespected,” Gibson told the Associated Press.

Gibson alleges that he was attacked by Gregory and Brandon Case, a father and son, in January 2022. While delivering a package on a dead-end street, the elder Case blocked Gibson’s van with his truck.

Case’s son then approached the vehicle with a gun and multiple shots were fired into and around the delivery van.

The Cases claim that they were trying to speak to Gibson because they saw a van with out-of-state license plates, outside a relative’s home at night, according to the Associated Press.

The Cases are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting. The mistrial was declared due to police errors but prosecutors plan to arrange a new trial.

Gibson was not injured during the shooting but he’s been on worker’s compensation leave ever since, due to the impact the events had on his mental health. He says that he was fired because he didn’t accept a part-time job, from FedEx, in July.

“They can't tell me when I should be ready to come back,” Gibson told the Associated Press.

Gibson also sued FedEx, in federal court, but the case was dismissed earlier this month, on the grounds that he did not prove the company discriminated against him based on race, the Associated Press reports.