Federal Reimbursement for COVID Tests Ends This Thursday

Beginning this Thursday, health insurance providers will no longer be required to cover the costs of COVID-19 tests. Until then, individuals with health insurance can obtain testing kits for free or receive reimbursement from their provider for up to $12 per test.

Although it's no longer mandatory, some private insurers may choose to continue covering the costs of tests as the COVID national emergency wraps up. State Medicaid programs will still provide coverage through September 2024.

COVID-19 vaccine coverage will remain unaffected. A $1.1 billion vaccine and treatment program launched in April partners with pharmacy chains to ensure free vaccines continue to be offered.

The federal government is also still providing four free at-home tests per household, as long as the household hasn't received an order since December 15, 2022.