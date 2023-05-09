The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Federal Reimbursement for COVID Tests Ends This Thursday

    The federal government is still providing four free at-home tests per household.

    Monique Merrill
    Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Beginning this Thursday, health insurance providers will no longer be required to cover the costs of COVID-19 tests. Until then, individuals with health insurance can obtain testing kits for free or receive reimbursement from their provider for up to $12 per test.

    Although it's no longer mandatory, some private insurers may choose to continue covering the costs of tests as the COVID national emergency wraps up. State Medicaid programs will still provide coverage through September 2024.

    COVID-19 vaccine coverage will remain unaffected. A $1.1 billion vaccine and treatment program launched in April partners with pharmacy chains to ensure free vaccines continue to be offered.

    The federal government is also still providing four free at-home tests per household, as long as the household hasn't received an order since December 15, 2022.

