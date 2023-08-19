Federal Prosecutors Seeking 33-Year Sentence for Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio

The Justice Department is seeking a sentence of 33 years in prison for the former leader of the far-right extremist group The Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, and top lieutenant Joe Biggs.

If levied by a court, the sentence would be the longest meted out so far in the prosecution of those involved in the violence at America’s Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Tarrio, 39, was convicted of seditious conspiracy by a jury in Washington in May.

He and three of his lieutenants were found guilty of attempting to block the transfer of presidential power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden after Trump lost the 2020 election. Prosecutors have said that the Proud Boys acted as “foot soldiers” for Trump.

“They unleashed a force on the Capitol that was calculated to exert their political will on elected officials by force and to undo the results of a democratic election,” prosecutors stated in their sentencing memo filed Thursday.

“The foot soldiers of the right aimed to keep their leader in power. They failed. They are not heroes; they are criminals," prosecutors added.

Tarrio was not at the capitol on Jan. 6 but was still a “top target” for the Justice Department, noted the Associated Press.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, leader of The Proud Boys, protesting in Miami, Florida EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

He was arrested two days before the storming of the Capitol in a separate case, and was ordered to leave the city.

Still, prosecutors said that Tarrio organized and directed the Proud Boys’ attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Tarrio and his lieutenants will be sentenced in Washington’s federal court later this month.

Tarrio and other members of the Proud Boys were ordered last month to pay $1 million in damages for an "overtly racist" attack on the historically Black Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, ahead of the Jan. 6 violence.

The judge in that case slammed the “highly orchestrated,” “hateful and overtly racist conduct” by the Proud Boys during the December 2020 “attack” on the church.

The harshest sentence handed out so far in the attack on the Capitol is the punishment meted out to Steward Rhodes, the founder of another right-wing extremist group, the Oath Keepers. Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison in May.

Another Florida member of the Proud Boys, Christopher Worrell, was set to be sentenced following his own conviction, but has since apparently fled just days before facing a potential punishment of 14 years in prison. A manhunt is underway for Worrell.

More than 1,000 people have been charged for federal offenses related to the Jan. 6 riots. More than half of those who were charged have either already pleaded guilty or have already been convicted.